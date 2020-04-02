Virat Kohli picks his favourite batting partners of all time [Watch]

The 31-year old picked a member each from the Indian cricket team and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Indian skipper also shed light on how he loves to bat with AB de Villiers while playing for RCB.

Kohli and de Villiers in action for RCB

Former England captain, Kevin Pietersen recently hosted an Instagram Live session in which he was joined by Indian skipper, Virat Kohli. The duo spoke about various topics such as the origin of Kohli's nickname 'Cheeku', the duo's experiences while playing together for RCB and a lot more.

Among the many questions asked by Pietersen, the Englishman also probed Kohli about who he loves to bat with. In reply, Kohli picked MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers as the two teammates he enjoys batting alongside.

"Two people I've enjoyed batting with. I love guys who can run really well and understand my calling and intent to run. MS (Dhoni) while playing for India. AB otherwise. AB and I don't talk cricket, it's just amazing to bat with him," Kohli quipped.

PS: Don't miss @KP24's reaction when @imVkohli says he loves to bat with guys who like to run 🤣🤣👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/llsYbFK6uK — Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) April 2, 2020

Two of the biggest names in Indian cricket, Kohli and Dhoni have produced quite a few memorable partnerships in the LOI formats and have amassed 1891 runs from 51 innings in ODIs at an average of 41.10.

In the IPL, Kohli and De Villiers own the record for the two highest partnerships courtesy of their 229-run stand (v Gujarat Lions) and 215-run partnership (v Mumbai Indians). The duo has been one of RCB's biggest mainstays in the cash-rich league and it comes as no surprise that Kohli picked the South African as one of the best batters he likes to play with.