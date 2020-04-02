Virat Kohli reveals his 'most fun' innings of all time [WATCH]

Virat Kohli said that he never felt like getting out and that that feeling has never been replicated, before or after.

Pietersen joined Kohli at RCB in the 2009-10 season.

Virat Kohli (left) and Kevin Pietersen (right)

England's Kevin Pietersen interacted with Indian captain Virat Kohli during a Live session on the social media networking site, Instagram where he revealed his 'most fun' innings of all time.

Speaking candidly with the former England captain, Kohli brought back memories of the stupendous hundred he scored for RCB against the Kings XI Punjab in the 2016 edition of the IPL.

He remembered fondly how he struck every ball sweetly and conjured a majestic knock of 113 off 50 balls. The match was reduced to a 15 overs a side contest and the right-hander came out all guns blazing. Chris Gayle and Kohli shared a 147-run opening partnership and demolished the KXIP bowling attack.

Kohli enjoyed a dream run at the 2016 IPL, scoring 973 runs and helping RCB reach the final. Although they lost the summit clash by eight runs to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the current Indian skipper scaled seemingly insurmountable peaks and broke numerous records that year. He ended the international charts with 1970 international runs that year.

Pietersen asked Kohli,

What's been your most fun innings?

And, the RCB captain replied,

Against KXIP in the IPL. It was a 14-15 over game, I got a 100 in 12 overs. I felt that I was connecting everything and I could not get out. I've never felt like that before or after.