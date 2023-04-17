Virat Kohli's 3 best IPL knocks against CSK

Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take to the field against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday, April 17, in IPL 2023. RCB are set to host MS Dhoni's CSK at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for the first time since 2019.

Kohli has been an integral part of the RCB vs CSK rivalry over the years. He has helped the Bangalore-based franchise achieve a lot of success against the Super Kings. He has scored an excellent 979 runs in 29 innings against Dhoni and Co. at an average of close to 40.

In 29 innings against the Chennai Super Kings, Kohli has recorded nine half-centuries and will be keen to make it 10 on Monday. Before the RCB star comes out to the crease against the MS Dhoni-led outfit, here's a look at his three best knocks against the Chennai-based franchise.

#3 70* (44) - vs. Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2011 Qualifier 1

Virat Kohli is known to be a big-match player and he proved it once again back in 2011. He played a fantastic knock of 70 runs against the Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 match of the IPL 2011 playoffs.

CSK won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium. Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed the in-form Chris Gayle in single digits, which put the rest of the RCB batters under pressure.

Kohli stood up and delivered the goods for the team by scoring 70 runs off just 44 balls. He came out to bat when the team's score was 30/1 and remained unbeaten until the end, helping RCB score 175/4 in their 20 overs.

The RCB star smashed five fours and three sixes in that match. However, his efforts went in vain as Suresh Raina's half-century guided CSK to a six-wicket victory.

#2 73 (49) - vs. Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2014

Another instance where Virat Kohli scored a half-century against the Chennai Super Kings but ended up on the losing side came in IPL 2014. Playing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli came out to bat at number four for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and scored 73 runs off 49 deliveries.

Kohli entertained the fans in Bengaluru, whacking two fours and five sixes as RCB scored 154/6 in their 20 overs. CSK, however, won that match by eight wickets, riding on current Royal Challengers skipper Faf du Plessis' half-century and MS Dhoni's unbeaten 28-ball 49.

#3 Virat Kohli's best knock against CSK - 90* (52), IPL 2020

Virat Kohli scored 50 runs by running between the wickets

Virat Kohli's highest score in IPL matches against the Chennai Super Kings is 90 not out, which he scored off 52 balls in a league-stage match in 2020.

Playing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Kohli hit four fours and four sixes in his fantastic knock. He incredibly scored 50 runs just by running between the wickets in that game.

Kohli's unbeaten 90 guided RCB to 169/4 in 20 overs. In reply, the Super Kings scored 132/8 and lost the game by 37 runs. Kohli won the Player of the Match award for his magnificent batting performance.

