In another disappointing IPL campaign, Virat Kohli was one of the few silver linings for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they failed to qualify for the playoffs after three years.

After a disastrous IPL 2022 - where he was struggling to get going, Kohli redeemed himself this season, scoring 639 runs at a strike rate close to 140.

His opening partnerships with skipper Faf du Plessis was one of the reasons RCB came close to qualifying, even with so many glaring issues in their line-up.

Virat Kohli has had his share of issues with spinners in recent years, but this season, he took the initiative against them, especially the left-arm spinners. He was at his brutal best against the pacers and was one of the best batters against pace in this IPL.

On that note, let's take a look at three of Virat Kohli's best innings in IPL 2023:

Virat Kohli's 3 best knocks in IPL 2023

#3. 82* (49) against MI, Chinnaswamy, Match 5

The Mumbai Indians (MI) somehow managed to put up a tricky target of 172 on a relatively sporting surface at Chinnaswamy, all thanks to a fighting knock of 86* from Tilak Varma, who bailed his team out from 20/3.

In reply, the RCB openers, especially Virat Kohli, came out all guns blazing and gave the hosts a flying start.

Jofra Archer, who was making his MI debut, was taken to the cleaners by Kohli, who disturbed his lengths by stepping out, hitting him through the covers, and whipping him to the mid-wicket region.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma did try to control the run flow by bringing in leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, but to no avail, as Kohli remained unfazed.

He finished with 82* (49) and stitched an opening partnership of 148 runs with Faf du Plessis, with RCB winning the match by eight wickets.

#2. 101* (61) against Gujarat Titans, Chinnaswamy, Match 70

In what was a must-win encounter against the Gujarat Titans (GT), Virat Kohli rose to the occasion and showed what experience brings to the table.

In a rain-marred game, RCB had to bat on a pitch with moisture, which by no means was ideal.

Kohli and du Plessis raced away to a 50+ score in no time, but a flurry of wickets meant the former had to slow down a bit. However, Kohli decided against it and kept attacking the bowlers.

Then, following Michael Bracewell's dismissal and with no more batting left, the former Indian skipper decided to farm strikes with Anuj Rawat and waited for the last three overs before unleashing himself.

He chose his bowlers and attacked them with astute perfection, completing his seventh IPL century in style and propelling his team's total to 197/5.

#1. 100 (63) against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Match 65

It was a batting masterclass from Virat Kohli on a sluggish Hyderabad surface where the ball was not coming onto the bat nicely. The surface had ample grip and turn available for the spinners and bowlers bowling into the pitch using variations.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted an above-par total of 186 runs on that surface, thanks to a breathtaking innings from Heinrich Klassen. The South African displayed some great spin hitting range, never allowing the spinners to settle, and completing his maiden IPL century in the process.

With a thin middle order, it all boiled down to the trio of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell to chase down the total.

After a cautious start, Kohli started batting positively, hitting the occasional boundary and getting plenty of singles and doubles. He and du Plessis notched their third 100+ opening stand off the season, making sure that RCB took the match away from their opponents.

Kohli accelerated his innings towards the end with an eye on improving the NRR and completed his century in just 62 balls.

