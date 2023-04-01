Virat Kohli's 3 most interesting tattoos

Virat Kohli is the most followed cricketer of our generation. The former Indian skipper has created a legacy few have ever surpassed in an international career spanning nearly 15 years.

The star batter has been a tattoo enthusiast since his early days. He was recently seen getting a new tattoo on his arm. On RCB Bold Diaries, Kohli said it is still a work in progress and he cannot explain its meaning yet.

He has 11 tattoos on his body. In this article, we will explore three of the most interesting ones.

#1 Lord Shiva tattoo

The former RCB captain is a firm believer in Lord Shiva. He has a tattoo of the Hindu god meditating on Mount Kailash on his left arm. This signifies peace and tranquility in his daily life.

#2 Japanese Samurai tattoo

He also has a Japanese Samurai tattoo on his upper left arm. He believes that he gets strength from this sword. It also tells the story of a Samurai warrior's loyalty, self-discipline, selflessness and courage. These are traits Kohli has actively made a part of his personality - a reason why he is so loved among Indian fans. It also represents valor and power.

#3 '175' and '269' tattoos

Virat Kohli has two tattoos signifying the caps he got on his ODI and Test debut. He was the 175th player to represent India in the 50-over format, debuting against Sri Lanka in August 2008. Since then, he has become one of the greatest batters of all time in the format.

The former Indian captain debuted in the longest format against the West Indies in June 2011. Since then, he has created a rich legacy as a leader and batter for the Indian team.

Speaking about the tattoos, the Delhi-born batsman once said:

"These numbers will always remain with me because when you look back at the charts 200 years from now, in front of these numbers, there will be my name. These will always be special numbers and hence I decided to get them."

Kohli is currently looking to win an elusive maiden IPL title with RCB in the ongoing 2023 edition of the tournament. RCB will open their IPL 2023 campaign against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, April 2.

