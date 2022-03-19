“Earth has music for those who listen” - Virat Kohli shares tranquil picture on social media 

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has shared a picture on his social media handles in which he is seen in a meditative state. Along with the image, the 33-year-old also shared a philosophical caption.

Kohli will be seen in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, which begins on March 26.

Sharing a tranquil picture on his official social media accounts on Saturday, Kohli wrote:

“The Earth has music for those who listen.”

The right-handed batter was among the players retained by the Bangalore franchise ahead of the mega auction. However, Kohli will not be leading RCB this time as he quit the captaincy after last year’s edition. Kohli scored 405 runs in 15 matches at an average of 28.92 and a strike rate of 119.46 during IPL 2021.

The former India skipper was part of the Test team that beat Sri Lanka 2-0 at home recently. He did not have a fruitful series, registering scores of 45, 23 and 13. The star batter is still searching for his first international hundred since November 2019.

When Gautam Gambhir gave his Player of the Match award to Virat Kohli

Delhi cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Kohli played together for India for a few seasons. In fact, Gambhir scored a hundred in the same match in which Kohli registered his first ODI century. The left-hander made the occasion extra special for the youngster by handing him his Player of the Match award.

Recalling the incident from an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2009, Gambhir told Jatin Sapru on the latter's YouTube channel:

"I didn't do anything I shouldn't have done. You might go on to score 100 international hundreds, which I am sure he will because that's the kind of player he is but you will always remember your first international hundred. I remember my first international hundred that was in Bangladesh and the first ODI hundred against Sri Lanka."

Gambhir added:

"So I wanted to make it special for him and that's not something I or anyone else shouldn't have done. That's the kind of nature I have and that's the kind of player he was. And what he has done, I am absolutely not surprised with what he's achieved, and he'll go on to achieve many more things."

India needed 316 to win the ODI match against Sri Lanka in Kolkata. While Gambhir remained unbeaten on 150, Kohli scored 107 runs.

Edited by Samya Majumdar