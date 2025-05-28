Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni - comparing their stats in IPL playoffs

As the 18th edition of the IPL reaches its climax, the biggest draw for the league remains the matchups between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The ongoing 2025 season was no different, despite Kohli's RCB upstaging Dhoni's CSK in both meetings.

Yet, historically, the latter has walked away the happier of the two, with CSK being the winners of five titles. Meanwhile, Kohli is searching for his elusive IPL title, with the upcoming playoffs providing another excellent opportunity to seal the deal.

The RCB legend is the all-time leading run-scorer in league history with 8,606 runs in 265 matches, while the CSK skipper is sixth with 5,439 runs in 278 outings.

Talking about the playoffs, Dhoni and Kohli have played in numerous playoff and final matches, producing many legacy-enhancing moments in them. While Dhoni will not be part of the upcoming IPL 2025 playoffs, Kohli can still add to his playoff legacy.

On that note, let us deep dive into how the two biggest stars of the IPL - Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have performed in the playoffs.

Overall Batting Numbers in IPL Playoffs

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have been mainstays in the IPL playoffs since the league's inception. To start this comparative exercise, we look at their overall batting numbers - runs, half-centuries, and centuries.

Before that, for context, one must remember that Kohli has almost always batted at the top of the order with more balls at his disposal than Dhoni, who was CSK's designated finisher lower down the order.

Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni - Overall Playoff Numbers

CSK's consistency and dominance are reflected by Dhoni having almost twice as many playoff games as Kohli in his IPL career at 28-15. Yet, it is hard to make much out of the other numbers, considering the difference in batting positions.

Kohli has scored 341 runs in his 15 playoff matches, while Dhoni has amassed 523 runs in his 28 appearances. Both stalwarts have scored two half-centuries with no three-figure scores. Thus, it is hard to give a clear edge to either right-hander based on the overall playoff batting numbers.

Edge: Tie

Impact Numbers in IPL Playoffs

When two batters play markedly different roles for their respective sides, impact numbers act as the ultimate deciding factor. A look at Kohli and Dhoni's averages, strike rates, and impact on team wins should help swing the pendulum in either direction.

Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni - Impact Numbers in the Playoffs

As incredible as Kohli has been for RCB over the years, his poor impact numbers in the playoffs have been a reason behind their lack of a title. The 36-year-old averages only 26.33 at a strike rate of under 122 in IPL playoff games.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has fared considerably better in the big games, averaging almost 35 at a strike rate of 132.07.

Further surprising is Kohli's lack of impact even in RCB's five playoff wins, with an average of 17.25 and a strike rate of 94.52. On the other hand, Dhoni, despite a slight drop from his overall playoff numbers, still averages 28 at a strike rate of 140 in 18 playoff victories.

Edge: MS Dhoni

Circumstantial Numbers

Circumstances play a massive role in all formats, especially T20s. As a final step, we will analyze how Kohli and Dhoni performed under key circumstances like batting first and second and as captain and non-captain. Considering the difference in batting positions, it is only fair that we break down their impact numbers under each circumstance.

Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni - Other Playoff Numbers

The finer details further highlight Kohli's unusual struggles across circumstances in the IPL playoffs. Even in his favorite run-chasing, the star batter has averaged only 25.80 in the playoffs. Kohli's numbers drop further, with an average of 20.50 as captain in the bigger matches.

Meanwhile, Dhoni boasts steady numbers across the board, with his average of 49.50 batting first standing out. It is a no-brainer to conclude that the 43-year-old has outdone his Team India successor across circumstances, except in run-chases, where the duo are level.

Edge: MS Dhoni

Verdict

To conclude, Kohli and Dhoni's playoff numbers have a few surprises across the board, especially for the former. The former RCB skipper has gone off the boil in the IPL playoff games, something he will look to rectify in the upcoming playoffs.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has risen to the occasion more often than not when it counts the most, evidenced by his impressive playoff numbers.

Winner: MS Dhoni

