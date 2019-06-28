Vitality Blast 2019: Nicholas Pooran to play for Yorkshire Vikings

What’s the story?

West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran will be seen in Yorkshire colours for the 2019 edition of Vitality Blast.

In case you didn’t know…

Nicholas Pooran is a part of the West Indies squad for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. He has scored 191 runs in seven games at an average of 38.20.

The heart of the matter

The 23-year-old West Indian has been picked up by Yorkshire Vikings for 2019 Vitality Blast. Pooran made his ODI debut in February earlier this year and has established his reputation in the side as an explosive batsman.

He was quite excited about this and told, "I'm very excited to be joining Yorkshire. It will be a new and exciting experience for me. I just want to come over to this country and continue the good work I've been doing and learn from the whole experience. I'm determined to do my best for Yorkshire and perform as well as I know I can and contribute to some victories.

It is hard work playing for different teams and still trying to be as professional as you can be. You've just got to adapt and learn about different people's cultures and just try to be the best I can be for the team. I'm a really aggressive player, I strive to be exciting and I like to entertain the fans.”

Pooran played for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019 and scored 168 runs in seven games at an impressive strike rate of 157. He has also done well in the 2018 Canada Global T20 League and is expected to put up a similar show for the English crowd.

What’s next?

The tournament will start from 18th of July and in the first match, Middlesex will play Essex in London.