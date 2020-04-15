VVS Laxman says that the IPL could set the tone for the T20 World Cup

Former England captain Michael Vaughan had also recently advocated back-to-back T20 tournaments.

VVS Laxman (left) is in favour of hosting the IPL before the WT20

VVS Laxman, the mentor of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), feels that organising Indian Premier League (IPL) before the ICC T20 World Cup could set the tone for the upcoming cricket season. The former Indian batsman stated that the IPL could serve as a good preparation platform before shifting focus to the ICC mega-event in Australia.

Speaking on the Cricket Connected show, Laxman explained that the popularity of the IPL puts it in good stead to launch the new cricket season which has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, he also said that the current crisis needs to die down completely before even thinking of holding such a huge multinational tournament.

“I think some of the cricket boards will be encouraging the fact that IPL is a big tournament, and everyone acknowledges that. And just before the World Cup, it will set the tone for a hectic cricket season."

"But I just hope that everything is normal, and no one is in danger. And once that happens, I am sure the IPL should kick off the cricket calendar.”

Laxman echoes Michael Vaughan's statement

Laxman echoed former England captain Michael Vaughan's comments on the possibility of organising the cash-rich event before the WT20.

Recently, Vaughan took to Twitter to convey the importance of both the IPL and the WT20 for the health of cricket. He added that the FTP would be able to accommodate both events even if they were played back-to-back.

Vaughan said that the IPL could serve as a great warm-up tournament for the WT20, which is scheduled in the October-November window.

“Here’‘s a thought. The IPL is played for the 5 weeks leading up to the T20 World Cup in Oz... all players use it as the great warm-up for the WC .. then the WC happens. So important for the game that the IPL takes place but also the WC.”

Here’s a thought .. The IPL is played for the 5 weeks leading up to the T20 World Cup in Oz .. all players use it as the great warm up for the WC .. then the WC happens .. So important for the game that the IPL takes place but also the WC .. 👍👍 https://t.co/ftKA4c5JWv — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 2, 2020

With the lockdown period in India getting extended to May 3, IPL 2020, which was originally rescheduled for 15th April, has been indefinitely postponed by the BCCI.