"Wanted to explore a new side of my body" - When Virat Kohli opened up on how his fitness routine changed drastically after IPL 2012

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the fittest athletes among the current crop of Indian cricketers. Even at the age of 36, he can give most youngsters a run for their money when it comes to the fitness aspect. Kohli's exceptional skill of running between the wickets is proof of how fit he is even at the fag end of his cricketing career.

During a promotional event back in 2016, though, Kohli admitted that he was not always as focused on the fitness aspect of the game. He revealed that it was only after IPL 2012 that he made a conscious lifestyle change, with focus on his cricketing career. The batter said (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo):

“It was after the IPL in 2012. Till then, I did not focus much on the physical aspect. I never got into the minute details of fitness, things like what I need to eat from morning to night, how much I need to work out, how much I need to train. After that IPL, I started listening to my body.”

“I made a lifestyle choice (in 2012). I wanted to explore a new side of my body to take me to the next level because I never wanted to be average. I wanted to be the best in the world. So, I always had that mindset but never had the physical ability (before 2012)," the former India captain added.

Kohli elaborated that focusing on his fitness helped him improve his overall game as a batter and also as a fielder. Stating that he was never a swift mover on the cricket field, the Delhi batter added:

"When you become fit, you feel you can do anything. I will give you one example. I was never a quick fielder. I was never willing to field in every position. But after becoming fitter, lighter and stronger, I overcame all those doubts I had. Now, it has become second nature to me.”

Kohli is currently representing RCB in the IPL 2025 edition. He scored an unbeaten 59 off 36 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2025 opener at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Virat Kohli played a key role in Team India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph

Before joining RCB for IPL 2025, Kohli played a crucial hand in India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph. The 36-year-old was the Men in Blue's second-leading run-getter in the ODI event, contributing 218 runs in five innings at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 82.89.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls in the group match against arch-rivals Pakistan, hitting seven fours. In the first semifinal against Australia, he scored 84 off 98, a patient knock that included five fours. The seasoned batter won the Player of the Match for both the knocks.

