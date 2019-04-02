IPL 2019: Warner-Bairstow is proving to be the dream partnership of the season

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

In an era where pitches have gone ridiculously flat and boundaries are getting shorter and shorter, runs are flowing in everyday like they are distributing candies on Christmas or Diwali. Run-fests have become the norm these days, marking a drastic shift from what the situation used to be 20 years ago.

And yet, two batsmen have taken IPL 2019 by storm in the very first week, through the sheer bombast of their hitting. In a few months they will become each other’s arch-rivals, but for now they are enjoying the time of their lives at the top of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting lineup.

David Warner, the former captain of SRH and a household name for Indian fans, is enjoying a spectacular comeback alongside Jonny Bairstow, the current face of English cricket who looks all set for a dream debut IPL season.

How often do we come across superstar players who fail to meet the expectations? How often do the fans suffer heartbreak when the players they idolize come up short despite all the hype surrounding them?

That's not been the case at all with Warner and Bairstow. So far they have lived up to the expectations in a colossal way on the grandest of stages. And they look set for even more.

Warner has potentially everything on the line - his lost reputation as well as his place in the World Cup squad for Australia. And that's showing in the way he is performing - he looks like a cornered tiger desperate to prove a point.

On the other hand, Bairstow has been in the form of his life for quite a while now and it seems like he can do no wrong. Irrespective of the level or the format, whether he is playing for England or for any other team, Bairstow seems to be in the zone and well on his way to greatness. His play is symbolic of the new look, flamboyant, aggressive and fearless English set-up.

The duo’s numbers speak for themselves as they recorded a titanic 186-run opening stand against Royal Challengers Bangalore. That is the highest opening stand in the history of IPL, eclipsing the previous best stand of 184 shared by Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn.

We have known about Warner's exploits for a while now, but to witness Bairstow in the role of power hitter is simply fascinating. The Englishman's dedication, hard work and willingness to shed his conservative style from a few years ago, is truly awe-inspiring.

Ask any batsman who has batted alongside Warner and they would promptly agree to have accepted the role of the second fiddle. But not so if you are a certain Jonny Bairstow.

On a typically hot Sunday afternoon in Hyderabad against RCB, the wicket-keeper batsman was not only in belligerent form but also outscoring his senior partner. Such was his authority in their partnership that by the time Bairstow returned to the dug-out after scoring a whirlwind 114, Warner had just scored 70 until then.

Warner and Bairstow have struck a tremendous partnership together in almost no time; their right and left handed styles complement each other brilliantly too. Though Warner has been the more consistent one among the two, Bairstow has played his role beautifully. No wonder they have been a part of three century-plus stands in as many games, vanquishing the opponents through their fearless attitude and relentless hitting.

In the long history of the game, we have come across many opening stands that have carved their names permanently in the hearts of their fans. But more often than not, one person has played the role of the aggressor while the other has been a little subdued.

However, both Warner and Bairstow are extremely like-minded batsmen, being equally aggressive and fearless. Many believe it is only their attitude or ego to outscore each other that can lead to their downfall.

Otherwise, their exploits in the opening games might just be appetizers for the sumptuous meal to follow.

