Wasim Jaffer lavishes praise on former Indian captain MS Dhoni

Jaffer referred to Dhoni as an asset and added that he should be in the team if fit and firing

The former Indian captain is currently with the Chennai Super Kings for the forthcoming season of the IPL

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has heaped praise on MS Dhoni, as he took to Twitter to voice his opinion about the World Cup-winning captain. The veteran batsman, who announced his retirement from all forms of the game earlier this month, claimed Dhoni's inclusion could ease the pressure on KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant; who are currently sharing the gloves for the Men in Blue.

Dhoni has not featured in a competitive game of cricket since India's damaging defeat against New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup in England, where a stunning direct hit from Kiwi batsman Martin Guptill sent him packing and turned the game on its head.

While Jaffer acknowledges that the 38-year-old has been out of the spotlight for a while now, he added that Dhoni's presence on the field makes him a valuable asset for India.

If Dhoni is fit and in form I think we can't look beyond him as he'll be an asset behind the stumps and also lower down the order. It'll take the pressure of keeping off Rahul and India can play Pant as a batsman too if they want a lefty. #Dhoni #MSDhoni #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/6ndDfdhkap — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 18, 2020

The Men in Blue are blessed with a star-studded batting lineup but haven't had a consistent finisher for quite a while, as Dinesh Karthik has failed to nail down a spot in the team and Hardik Pandya has struggled with injuries in recent months.

Jaffer's show of faith in Dhoni is a timely reminder of what the former captain has to offer, as he continues to be linked with a return to the T20 side. The wicket-keeper batsman, in recent weeks, has touched down in Tamil Nadu to link up with the Chennai Super Kings, as he continues to prepare for the upcoming season of the IPL.