Wasim Jaffer picks MS Dhoni as captain of his all-time IPL XI

  • Jaffer's all-time XI also includes two more current IPL captains.
  • Chris Gayle and Lasith Malinga are two of the four foreigners in Jaffer's best XI.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
News
Modified 29 Mar 2020, 13:58 IST

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has picked MS Dhoni as the captain of his all-time IPL XI in a recent post on Twitter.

Jaffer, who represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008 under the leadership of Rahul Dravid has named Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga as the four foreign players in his 12-member team.

Jaffer played eight matches for RCB in the inaugural edition of the IPL and scored 130 runs at a strike rate of 107.44, including a 33-ball 50 against CSK.

In his all-time IPL XI, Jaffer has picked Jamaican opener Chris Gayle to open the batting with Rohit Sharma, followed by the tournament's top two run-scorers in Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina forming the middle order.

Hardik Pandya and Andre Russell, two of the league's premier all-rounders were also named in the squad with Ravichandran Ashwin and Rashid Khan picked as the two spinners in the side.

Jaffer opted for the Mumbai Indians' duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga to round off the XI, while he named CSK's Ravindra Jadeja as the 12th man of the team.

In December last year, Jaffer was appointed as the batting coach for the Kings XI Punjab ahead of IPL 2020 and will join former RCB teammate Anil Kumble in the support staff. 

Despite the coronavirus pandemic delaying IPL 2020's commencement date to April 15, the cash-rich league will most certainly be postponed even further with India currently observing a 21-day lockdown period.

Published 29 Mar 2020, 13:58 IST
IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Virat Kohli IPL 2020 Teams & Players List
