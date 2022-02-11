Wasim Jaffer steps down as Punjab Kings' batting coach ahead of IPL 2022

Wasim Jaffer has resigned his role as Punjab Kings' batting coach a couple of days ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

The former India opener had joined the franchise ahead of IPL 2020 and had been an integral part of the support staff led by head coach Anil Kumble.

Jaffer took to Twitter to announce the end his association with the Kings.

"Adios, and thank you @PunjabKingsIPL, it's been a pleasure. Wishing @anilkumble1074 and the team very best for #IPL2022," Wasim Jaffer wrote on Twttier.

The 43-year-old former opener used a meme in characteristic quirky fashion while making the the announcement. He also wished luck to Kumble and other members for the upcoming auction over the weekend.

During his two-year stint with the Punjab-based franchise, Jaffer has worked with some of the best batters in the modern game, including KL Rahul and T20 legend Chris Gayle.

Punjab has fared poorly in the last two seasons, finishing sixth in the points table in both IPL 2020 and 2021.

Punjab Kings retain Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh for IPL 2022

The franchise, co-owned by Bollywood superstar Priety Zinta, will look for a total revamp after poor performances in the last couple of seasons. They have let go of their captain KL Rahul, who joined Lucknow Supergiants in the pre-draft.

Punjab Kings have retained only two players, Mayank Agarwal (INR 12 crores, INR 14 crores to be deducted from purse) and the uncapped left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh (INR 4 crores).

Punjab Kings will enter the mega auction with a purse of INR 72 crore and 23 slots to fill, including a maximum eight overseas cricketers.

The 15th edition of the cash-rich league will be a 10-team affair after Lucknow Supergiants and Gujarat Titans were added to the IPL sphere.

The mega auction will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Edited by S Chowdhury