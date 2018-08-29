Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Wasn't a satisfactory IPL for me, says Manish Pandey

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive
198   //    29 Aug 2018, 20:45 IST

Pandey
Pandey played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad this year

Out-of-favour India batsman Manish Pandey has been in ruthless form recently, scoring a total of 305 runs in the Quadrangular A series without being dismissed even once.

The tide seemed to have turned for the 28-year-old, who had a sub-standard IPL this year while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and hasn't played any ODIs for India in 2018.

Pandey, IPL's first-ever Indian centurion, fetched a whopping Rs. 11 crore this year in the auctions, shifting base from the Kolkata Knight Riders to the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The change did not work very well, as he managed only 284 runs from 15 games at an average of 25.81.

Speaking to the media after leading India B to a win over Australia A in the finals, Pandey admitted that he moved on from a dissatisfactory IPL to focus on his game.

"The confidence, when I was playing the IPL, was never less, but I thought it was a matter of time and games because some matches don't go your way".

"It was not a very satisfactory IPL for me, but moving on I was planning for this tournament. Different format, obviously, I thought I could take a little extra time here and bat which was good for me. I was waiting and was eager to play a few games this time".

"Luckily me and the team did well".

Speaking about his form coming just in time ahead of the Asia Cup next month, Pandey, who isn't part of the four-day side that will play a series against Australia A, said that runs before Team India selection are important because they give an 'extra pump'.

"If you have runs before selection for the main team, it definitely gives you the extra pump and confidence. The way I've played, I feel good about it, and I want to continue playing the same way", he said.

Captaining the India B side helped Pandey, who admitted that the extra responsibility worked well for him.

"It is good to be the leading run-scorer in this tournament. Even last year, I was the leading run-scorer. It's always nice to be here, captaining the team. It gives me an extra sense of responsibility, to take care of the team", Pandey said.

"Batting at No.4, trying to be the backbone of the team - when that role comes in, I like to play that. In all these games, I stuck to it quite well", he added.




Topics you might be interested in:
Sunrisers Hyderabad Manish Pandey
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
IPL 2018: SRH players CSK can target in the final
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 players with the worst cost-to-performance ratio
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Rating the three Indians who cost over Rs. 10...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad players who should step...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: At the halfway stage, rating the three Indians...
RELATED STORY
IPL: Best nineties in history
RELATED STORY
5 Team India cricketers who disappointed this season
RELATED STORY
IPL: 5 popular capped players you didn't know were once a...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: A playing XI of Indians who underperformed
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 Indian stars who failed to replicate their...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
| 10:00 AM
DUR 129/10
NOR 189/6 (53.5 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Northamptonshire lead Durham by 60 runs with 4 wickets remaining
DUR VS NOR live score
| 10:00 AM
MSX 169/10
SSX 120/6 (27.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Sussex trail Middlesex by 49 runs with 4 wickets remaining
MSX VS SSX live score
| 10:00 AM
KNT 365/6 (96.0 ov)
DBY
Day 1 | Stumps: Kent won the toss and elected to bat.
KNT VS DBY live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us