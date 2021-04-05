IPL 2021: [Watch] Amit Mishra pulls Sam Billings' leg in Delhi Capitals dressing room

In a hilarious video shared by the Delhi Capitals on their Twitter handle, Amit Mishra can be seen engaging in some friendly banter with English cricketer Sam Billings.

In the video, the leg-spinner has his eyes set on Billings' bats and jokingly asks him:

"Which one is mine?"

To this, the wicketkeeper-batsman humorously replies:

"The one in my room."

Sam then starts handing over his bats to Mishra for examination. The Delhi Capitals veteran says that "they're all good," and thanks Billings for giving him one of his bats.

Sam knows the leggie is pulling his leg and eventually manages to get his bat back from him. Watch the playful dressing room video here:

Whether or not we'll get to see Amit Mishra and Sam Billings together on the pitch remains to be seen, but Capitals fans would have enjoyed watching the chemistry between the duo off the pitch.

Advertisement

Sam Billings back-up for Rishabh Pant, Amit Mishra to fill in Axar Patel's shoes

Sam Billings will play second fiddle to Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant. The 29-year-old, who was picked up by Delhi for INR 2 crore in the IPL 2021 auction, provides the franchise with a decent backup option.

Sam Billings has amassed 334 runs at a strike rate of 133.60 in the 22 IPL matches he has played thus far.

Also read - IPL 2021: 3 players who flopped last season but might return with a bang

Amit Mishra, meanwhile, is a seasoned campaigner and is likely to get a lot more playing time in IPL 2021. With Axar Patel testing positive for COVID-19, the leggie will be looking to formulate a formidable partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin.

Amit Mishra is the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 160 wickets to his name in 150 matches. He has also clinched the maximum number of hat-tricks in the flagship Indian T20 tournament.

The Ricky Ponting-coached side will be opening their IPL 2021 campaign against MS Dhoni's CSK on April 10 in Mumbai.