Watch: DC stars Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane mimic Charlie Chaplin

Delhi Capitals stars Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane have recreated a Charlie Chaplin scene to hilarious effect while getting ready for a promotional shoot.

Ashwin recently posted an Instagram reel where he was seen mimicking legendary comic actor Charlie Chaplin along with his IPL teammates Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant. The three DC players were at a promotional shoot and made this video on the sidelines.

"When we set out to be Charlie Chaplins @rishabpant @ajinkyarahane #reellife #reallife," Ravichandran Ashwin captioned the reel.

Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayan gave a laughing reaction in the comments section of the reel, with all three DC players nailing Charlie Chaplin's mimicry.

The reel has gone viral on Instagram, receiving over 600,000 views and 130,000 likes inside five hours. Ravichandran Ashwin has become quite popular on the social media platform because of his entertaining reels in recent times.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane will play under Rishabh Pant's captaincy in IPL 2021

The Delhi Capitals will be keen to end their title drought in IPL 2021 (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane have captained IPL teams in the past. However, in IPL 2021, both Indian cricketers will play for the Delhi Capitals under 23-year-old Rishabh Pant's leadership.

Rahane and Pant did not have the best of IPL seasons in the UAE last year. While Rahane scored 113 runs in nine matches, Pant could not record a single half-century before the summit clash. Both batsmen will have the onus of performing well in Shreyas Iyer's absence this season.

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 13 wickets in 15 matches at an economy rate of 7.66 during IPL 2020. The right-arm off-spinner will look forward to continuing in the same vein during IPL 2021.

The Delhi Capitals will kick off their IPL 2021 campaign with a clash against the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium this Saturday.