Watch: Find out who wins RCB’s insane yorker challenge between Siraj, Saini and Christian

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini and Dan Christian took part in a yorker challenge during IPL 2021.

RCB shared a clip of the same on Friday as part of Bold Diaries, looking back at the time their fast bowlers squared off against each other.

Bold Diaries: Yorker Challenge



30 balls. Saini, Siraj and Dan Christian with the death overs duties. How many yorkers did they nail? Here’s our #FlashbackFriday special on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/qmbMORnTDf — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 28, 2021

The RCB yorker challenge took place during one of the team’s outdoor practice sessions. A boundary rope rubber hoarding and glove were used as targets, with the paraphernalia placed on the crease to give the RCB pace trio a target.

The task was simple. The trio will aim to execute as many yorkers as they can in the thirty balls they bowled in tandem.

Navdeep Saini kicked off the RCB yorker challenge, hitting the bull's eye on his first try. Mohammed Siraj followed suit, but Dan Christian hit the stumps and not the target while attempting his first yorker.

The yorker target was also varied during the challenge, with the RCB trio bowling different lines to hit the target.

The RCB trio got their yorkers right 23 times out of 30, with Navdeep Saini the most successful. The 28-year-old had a success rate of 92%. Mohammed Siraj executed his yorkers correctly 66.66% of the time, while Dan Christian returning the same figure.

The Indian RCB duo will be in action soon

Both Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini are likely to be in action for India in the coming months. While the former will be in England with the red-ball side, Navdeep Saini is likely to be part of the side that tours Sri Lanka for a white-ball series in July.

After a tough few months where Saini has struggled to make a mark for RCB and India, the express quick will look to execute his yorkers to perfection if he gets a chance in Sri Lanka.