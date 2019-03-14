×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Watch: Hardik Pandya pays tribute to MS Dhoni with 'helicopter shot' in the nets

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
News
385   //    14 Mar 2019, 13:38 IST

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya

What's the story?

Team India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently tweeted a video of himself practicing MS Dhoni's famous 'helicopter shot' at the Wankhede Stadium.

The background

An indispensable member of the Indian Cricket Team across formats, Pandya was dropped from the Indian ODI squad against Australia back in January for his controversial statements on a reality TV show. After serving a suspension due to this incident, he came back stronger and performed well against New Zealand in the five-match ODI series which the visitors won 4-1.

While he was expected to continue his good run against Australia at home, he was ruled out of both the T20I and ODI series due to a lower back injury. A perfect all-rounder, the 25-year-old from Baroda is someone who can contribute heavily with the willow down the order as well as provide major breakthroughs with the ball.

The heart of the matter

Now fully fit, Pandya linked up with the Mumbai Indians for a pre-season camp on Tuesday (March 12) and was seen practicing in full swing at the nets. Pandya tweeted a video of himself performing Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 'helicopter shot' with a caption that read: "Guess my inspiration behind this shot?".

Here is the video posted by Pandya on Twitter:

What's next?

Since he is coming off an injury coupled with the fact that he is one of the vital cogs in the Indian line-up, Pandya's workload will be one of the key aspects during the 2019 IPL.

With several players like skipper Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar speaking about the significance of reducing the workload during the IPL, Pandya is likely to miss a few games this season for the three-time winners, who begin their campaign against a new-look Delhi Capitals side at home on March 24.

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Hardik Pandya
IPL 2019: Yuvraj Singh tries his hand at the helicopter shot
RELATED STORY
IPL history: 5 players who played for India in T20Is after impressing for Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Six outrageous shots that left us speechless
RELATED STORY
Franchises urge BCCI to clear Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 : All-rounders' XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Jasprit Bumrah likely to get rest during the IPL 
RELATED STORY
4 problems Mumbai Indians need to address in order to put on a better show in IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 5 captains in the history of IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 teams that are likely to make the playoffs
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Can Mumbai Indians put their failures of 2018 behind them and get back to winning ways?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England Women in India 2019
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us