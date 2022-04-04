[Watch] "His face takes the cake on his birthday" - SRH cricketers celebrate T Natarajan's birth anniversary

Ahead of their crucial encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) cricketers celebrated 'Yorker King' T Natarajan's birthday at the team hotel.

Natarajan, who turned 33 today, was seen cutting a cake among the teammates and support staff. The Hyderabad franchise shared a short clip of the celebration on their social media handles.

They captioned the post as:

"His bowling takes the cake in the death overs. But his face takes the cake on his birthday. A very happy birthday to our Yorker King, @Natarajan_91.#OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL"

SunRisers Hyderabad @SunRisers



A very happy birthday to our Yorker King,



#OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL His bowling takes the cake in the death overs. But his face takes the cake on his birthday.A very happy birthday to our Yorker King, @Natarajan_91 . 🧡 His bowling takes the cake in the death overs. But his face takes the cake on his birthday. 🎂😂A very happy birthday to our Yorker King, @Natarajan_91. 🧡#OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL https://t.co/J0XAwYnehS

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody and captain Kane Williamson were also present at the celebration. It was a fun-filled event with players splashing cakes on each other's faces once the cake-cutting ceremony was over.

Hyderabad will be seen taking on debutants Lucknow later tonight. The franchise, who finished last in IPL 2021, will hope to produce a motivated effort to secure their maiden win of the season.

"SRH need to play better cricket tactically" - Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian cricketer Jaffer reckoned that Kane Williamson and Co. should play better cricket tactically and plan accordingly ahead of their next fixture.

Hyderabad fared poorly in their IPL 2022 opener against the Rajasthan Royals and succumbed to a 61-run defeat. The former cricketer-turned-cricket expert believes SRH should come up with a better strategy against Lucknow.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Wasim Jaffer said:

"Sunrisers will need to play better cricket. You can't change whatever happened at the auction, but now whichever players are there, Kane Williamson needs to get better performances out of them.

"They were tactically poor (against Rajasthan), sent Pooran ahead of Markram, didn't bowl Washington much. So I think they will need to play better tactically."

Hyderabad are yet to open their account and are currently last in the points table.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar