[Watch] "Humara match toh 1 ball mein bhi khatam ho sakta hai"- Virat Kohli's funny reply to a query about guilty pleasure snack after a match

Team India and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli gave a funny reaction to a query about a cheat meal during a recent promotional event.

Kohli is currently in Bengaluru with the RCB contingent getting ready for their upcoming IPL 2024 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT). The two teams will clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday (May 4).

Ahead of the match, Virat Kohli attended a promotional event. The iconic cricketer was asked about his favorite guilty pleasure snack, which he likes to have after a match. On a lighter note, Kohli said:

"Match ke baad kuch guilty nahi hai, dabaake kha sakte hai. (There is no guilt after the match, you can eat freely)

He then opened up that bowlers have to bowl a certain number of overs, which causes restrictions. However, the batters might get out on the first ball itself so we can think about it, but bowlers have to run.

You can watch Virat Kohli's reply in the video below:

"Why would you bother reading social media and try to make a point about it in interviews?"- Simon Doull on Virat Kohli

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull recently urged Virat Kohli not to pay heed to the outside noise about his strike rate in T20 cricket and just concentrate on doing his thing on the field. Kohli recently hit back at his critics while talking to the broadcasters after his wonderful knock of 71 against GT in RCB's last IPL 2024 match.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Simon Doull gave his opinion on the matter and said:

"Why is he bothering? I mean, seriously, the bloke is such a good player. Why is he bothering reading the rubbish that some people write or why are people reading it and telling him? I don’t understand that? I just look at what he’s done. Why would you bother reading social media and try to make a point about it in interviews? If he’s reading social media, he should have better things to do."

He continued:

“Interesting that he (Kohli) goes back to these things because they won’t be asking him. Are you looking up your strike rate? Those won’t be the questions. Clearly he’s reading social media or someone is reading all the social media about him. He (Kohli) does this quite often in post-match presentations, where he has a point to make about stuff that is written about him."

Virat Kohli has scored 500 runs in 10 games so far in IPL 2024, at an average of 71.43 and a strike rate of 147.49.

