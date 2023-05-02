[WATCH] Insensitive fans boo KL Rahul after he limps off the field due to an injury during RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul suffered an unfortunate injury to his leg during the IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, May 1, in Lucknow.

The incident took place during the final ball of the second over of the first innings when RCB were batting. Faf du Plessis hit a crisp drive wide of the cover region into the gap.

KL Rahul ran back in pursuit of the ball, but due to the quick outfield, the ball beat him and reached the boundary rope. Rahul collapsed just before the ball touched the ropes, seemingly in pain. The physio immediately came to check on Rahul, who was lying in discomfort on the ground.

After a while, he limped off the field with the support of LSG support staff members and did not return to the field again in the first innings. As he headed to the dressing room, a few insensitive fans in the audience at the stadium booed Rahul.

You can watch the incident in the video below:

#LSGvsRCB Kl Rahul got booed by crowd , after taken off field. Kl Rahul got booed by crowd , after taken off field. #LSGvsRCB https://t.co/jRn2UYeZQE

KL Rahul came to bat at number 11 in the chase

After opting to bat first, RCB reached 126/9 in 20 overs on a sluggish track. All the batters struggled with timing and could not score runs freely. Faf du Plessis (44) was the top scorer for the RCB side. Ravi Bishnoi (2/21), Naveen-ul-Haq (3/30), and Amit Mishra (2/21) were the picks of the LSG bowlers.

LSG then sent impact substitute player Ayush Badoni to open the innings in the absence of KL Rahul. Mohammed Siraj gave RCB a great start by dismissing Kyle Mayers for a two-ball duck and setting the tone for the rest of the innings.

The home team's batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards on a tricky pitch as they failed to adapt to the conditions and grind out runs. With all hopes lost after being reduced to 103/9 in the 19th over, LSG captain KL Rahul came to the crease. He played three balls but could not score a run. Amit Mishra then got out in the final over as LSG bundled were out for 108, losing the match by 18 runs.

