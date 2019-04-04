Watch: Krunal Pandya tries to give a mankad wicket warning to MS Dhoni

Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI

The twelfth season of the IPL has certainly opened the doors for a rare mode of dismissal. Even though cases of mankading were reported in the past, the act has hogged the limelight ever since Kings XI Punjab captain Ravi Ashwin dismissed Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler in a controversial manner. With players picking different sides on the issue, there have been plenty of debates centring around mankading.

And as the arguments over the rule and the apparent "spirit of cricket" continue to surface on the news, an Indian bowler seems to have found quite a liking to mankading.

Krunal Pandya, who gave mankad wicket warning to Kings XI Punjab's Mayank Agarwal a few days ago, tried to do the same with CSK skipper MS Dhoni in the recently concluded game.

The incident occurred in the 14th over of the second innings in the 15th match of the ongoing IPL. The Chennai Super Kings were in pursuit of their target and with Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni at the crease, the Wankhede certainly had a game on its hands. However, a quirky moment slipped by when Mumbai's Krunal Pandya bailed out of his run-up to the bowling crease in an attempt to give a mankad wicket warning to MS Dhoni at the non-striker's end.

The replays of the incident though showed that the seemingly alert CSK skipper was well within the tram line and had at no point dragged his bat past it. Watch the video here.

Coming to the game, after being asked to bat first, the Mumbai Indians were powered to a competitive score of 170, thanks to the blistering cameos by Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard towards the end.

Coming out to chase, the visitors lost track early and couldn't get the ball rolling in their favour at any stage. In the end, the game, which was expected to be a high-voltage thriller, ended up being a one-sided affair with Mumbai pipping Chennai by 37 runs to register their second win of the tournament.

