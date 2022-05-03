[Watch] MI batter Tilak Varma pulls off a hilarious prank on Tim David, Dewald Brevis and Riley Meredith 

Mumbai Indians (MI) youngster Tilak Varma recently pulled off a hilarious prank on his teammates Tim David, Dewald Brevis and Riley Meredith. Tilak initially removed the original cream present in the Oreo biscuits and then replaced it with toothpaste.

The 19-year-old then proceeded to offer them to Tim David, Dewald Brevis, and Riley Meredith while they were all in the recreational room. Unaware of Tilak Varma's playful scheme, they all ate the biscuits.

The southpaw then revealed his deed in the end, after which they all had a hearty laugh. MI gave fans a glimpse of all this by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. They captioned it:

Tilak got 'em all fooled with this biscuit prank

You can watch the video below:

Tilak Varma, who is playing his debut season in the IPL, has been the best batter for MI so far as he has scored 309 runs across nine games at an impressive average of 43.86, including two fifties.

MI will next face GT on May 6 in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians finally managed to get off the mark in IPL 2022 with a victory against the Rajasthan Royals last Saturday. They are still in the last position in the points table with two points from nine games.

They will look to build on this winning momentum and bag another win when they face the in-form Gujarat Titans (GT) side on May 6 (Friday). The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host this encounter.

Here is their schedule for the rest of their league stage matches in IPL 2022:

Match 51: Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, May 6, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 56: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 9, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 59: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, May 12, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 65: Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, May 17, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 69: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, May 21, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Edited by S Chowdhury