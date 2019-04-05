WATCH: MS Dhoni meets one of the oldest fans who waited outside the dressing room

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 88 // 05 Apr 2019, 08:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

Photo Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20

Chennai Super Kings might have lost the match against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday but MS Dhoni won the hearts of many fans. The CSK captain came out to click a selfie with an old lady who was waiting for him outside the dressing room.

In case you didn't know

CSK lost a match for the first time in IPL 2019 when they suffered a defeat against MI. This was Mumbai Indians' second win of the campaign.

The heart of the matter...

MS Dhoni has a huge fanbase across the world and across all the age groups. An old lady was waiting outside the CSK with a young girl who was wearing a CSK jersey. The lady was carrying a placard which said that she was there only for MS Dhoni.

The CSK captain was not going to disappoint his fans as he came out to give them his autograph. He also clicked a selfie with them as he had a good 5-minute chat with his fans. This small gesture from the CSK superstar made the day memorable for the duo.

While this was a memorable day for the pair, it was really bad at the office for the defending champions. MS Dhoni was very disappointed with the result as he blamed death bowling and poor fielding at the end of MI innings for the loss.

"I think quite a few things went wrong for us. I think we started off well and 12th-13th over also we were on the mark, but after that, there were some drops and misfields. The death bowling also didn't come off. It was slightly tough on them," Dhoni said as quoted by India today

What's next?

CSK would be itching to return to winning ways when they take on Kings XI Punjab on Saturday.

Advertisement