[Watch] MS Dhoni pampers his pet horses

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was recently spotted pampering his pet horses.

The iconic cricketer has been enjoying life off the field by spending quality time with family and friends ever since the conclusion of IPL 2023 in May. It was the last time he was seen playing cricket.

He managed to play through the whole season of IPL this year with a knee issue which affected his mobility. MS Dhoni managed it well and led CSK astutely to help them win the IPL trophy for the fifth time.

He has been traveling around India and the world after that to rejuvenate himself. CSK recently retained him for the next season, confirming his participation in IPL 2024, much to the elation of Dhoni's ardent fans.

A fan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to give the latest glimpse of MS Dhoni, where he can be seen pampering and feeding his pet horses.

You can watch the video below:

"I learned being in CSK"- Ruturaj Gaikwad on learning about game awareness from MS Dhoni in IPL

Team India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad recently revealed that he learned a lot about game awareness from his IPL team captain, MS Dhoni. Ruturaj is currently playing for India in the ongoing T20I series against Australia.

He has been in decent form and has notched up his maiden international century during the 3rd T20I. In that match, Gaikwad started cautiously in testing conditions and only scored 22 runs in the first 22 balls before going berserk and scoring a 52-ball century.

Speaking to Jio Cinema about how he developed his thought process to bat according to the situation, Ruturaj Gaiwad said:

"I would say I learned being in CSK because, you know, Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) is always keen on reading situations, you know, understanding the game, how the game will progress. And he more or less sends a message where you have to look for a team score."

Ruturaj added:

"You know what the team requires at that certain stage, irrespective of where you are batting, Either you are batting on 15 or not out or you just started, what the team requires just in particular that over. So I think that has stayed with me. And I'm trying to continue that."

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be back in action tonight as India face Australia in the final match of the series in Bengaluru.