[Watch] MS Dhoni turns guitarist in latest CSK's ad shoot for IPL 2023

MS Dhoni turned guitarist in the latest Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ad shoot ahead of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday, March 15.

In a video shared by CSK on Instagram, Dhoni can be seen playing guitar while enjoying quality time with Ruturaj Giakwad, Deepak Chahar and Shivam Dube.

CSK captioned the post:

“Groovy Wednesday.”

On the work front, CSK players are gearing up for IPL 2023 in their pre-season camp in Chennai. Dhoni himself could be seen giving his 100 percent in the net session, hitting massive sixes out of the park.

Meanwhile, with the return of Deepak Chahar, CSK will get a massive boost as he missed the last edition of the tournament due to an injury (stress fracture). The 30-year-old has scalped 59 wickets in 63 games at an economy rate of 7.80.

CSK, however, is likely to miss out on the services of New Zealand speedster Kyle Jamiseon, who was bought for Rs 1 crore at the IPL 2023 auction.

The Chennai-based franchise, though, has also picked England all-rounder Ben Stokes as a potential MS Dhoni’s successor.

CSK, who finished ninth in the IPL 2022 points table with four wins in 14 games, will chase their fifth IPL trophy. The franchise will look to ensure they give a fitting farewell to Dhoni in what is rumored to be his last IPL season by winning the title.

MS Dhoni's CSK squad for IPL 2023

Squad strength 25 players (Overseas 8)

Players bought - Ajinkya Rahane (₹50 lakh), Ben Stokes (₹16.25 crore), Shaik Rasheed (₹20 lakh), Nishant Sindhu (₹60 lakh), Kyle Jamieson (₹1 crore), Ajay Mandal (₹20 lakh), Bhagath Varma (₹20 lakh)

Players Retained - MS Dhoni (captain), Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

CSK will face defending champions Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. They will play home games against Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Poll : 0 votes