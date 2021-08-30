Watch: Mumbai Indians provide multiple cuisines to make their players feel at home in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai Indians are taking great care of their players in Abu Dhabi by providing their regional delicacies and cuisines in a bid to make them feel at home. The MI contingent is currently training in the nets to get ready for the second half of the IPL.

Recently Mumbai Indians took to their official Instagram handle and shared a video in which they disclosed various cuisines they are offering to players in Abu Dhabi. Elaborating on this, Mumbai Indians team manager Rahul Sanghvi said:

"We are trying to make everyone feel at home. So we started celebrating multi-cuisine from different parts of India over here so that everyone feels at home. We started with Onam last week. Today we had Rajasthani food. And I felt like I am at home at my native place in Rajasthan. The weather is similar, and today the Rajasthani food so it may be feels just as if I am in Rajasthan in my native place"

Mumbai Indians talent scout Parthiv Patel also heaped praise on the food arrangements made by the team management. MI shared the following video on Instagram and captioned it:

Creating a feeling of home has always been a part of the MI culture #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #KhelTakaTak #IPL2021 MI TV

You can watch the video below:

Mumbai Indians were in the fourth position in the points table before the IPL got suspended in March

Defending Champions Mumbai Indians are currently in fourth position in the points table. They will kick off the second phase of the IPL with a match against their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on September 19 at Dubai International stadium.

Mumbai Indians' schedule for the UAE leg of IPL 2021 is as follows:

Match 30: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 19, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 34: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, September 23, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 26, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 42: Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 28, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 46: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, October 2, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 51: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, October 5, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 55: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians - 3:30 PM IST, October 8, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Edited by Diptanil Roy