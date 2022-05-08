[Watch] Pat Cummins celebrates his 29th birthday with KKR teammates

Australian pacer Pat Cummins turned 29 on Sunday (May 8). The speedster celebrated his special day with his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammates at the team hotel.

The Kolkata-based franchise shared a video on social media earlier today in which the side can be seen celebrating Pat Cummins' birthday. The Aussie star seemed all smiles while cutting the cake. He also mentioned that there's nothing like celebrating one's birthday during the IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders captioned the post:

Meanwhile, the KKR unit looked off-colour during their recent clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Shreyas Iyer-led side suffered an embarrassing 75-run defeat on Saturday against LSG.

They are currently placed eighth in the IPL points table after having managed just four wins from their eleven appearances. Their recent loss has further weakened their chances of making it to the all-important playoffs.

Pat Cummins in IPL 2022

The Australian fast bowler was released by the Kolkata ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. However, the two-time champions re-signed him at the two-day event for ₹7.25 crore.

He has featured in just four matches in this year's cash-rich league and has as many wickets to his name. The bowler has an economy rate of 12.00 this season. Cummins did impress fans with his unbeaten match-winning knock of 51 against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The seasoned campaigner was left out of the team's playing XI for their last four encounters. It remains to be seen if they decide to switch things up for their remaining matches of the season.

KKR are set to battle it out against MI in the 56th league match of the season tomorrow. The match is scheduled to be played at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday (May 9) from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards.

