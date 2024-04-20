[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja's one-handed stunner ends KL Rahul's stay in LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja plucked a one-handed blinder to get rid of KL Rahul in their IPL 2024 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The Saurashtra cricketer hence denied the LSG captain a well-deserved century.

The dismissal occurred in the 18th over of the innings bowled by Matheesha Pathirana. The Karnataka batter hit the short-and-wide ball quite hard, but the southpaw was up to the task. The veteran cricketer flung himself to his right and plucked it out of thin air to end Rahul's stay at 82.

The TV umpire took multiple looks at the catch to conclude that it was a clean take. Neverthless, the celebrations were muted as the match had already slipped from their grasp.

Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten half-century goes in vain as CSK slide to their 3rd defeat of the season

Ravindra Jadeja. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The 35-year-old allrounder had also earlier slammed an unbeaten 57 to guide the Chennai Super Kings to a competitive total of 176-6. The spin-bowling all-rounder had been promoted to No.4 after the defending champions lost Rachin Ravindra (0) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (17) cheaply.

Rahane departed for 36, with the Super Kings finding themselves half the side down as the death overs lingered. However, a 50-run stand between Jadeja and Moeen Ali, who chipped in with a 20-ball 30 with three sixes, resurrected the innings. Later, MS Dhoni slammed 29 off only eught deliveries to take their side beyond 170. Krunal Pandya finished as the pick of the bowlers for LSG with figures of 3-0-16-2.

The opening partnership of 134 between Rahul and Quinton de Kock set things up for the home side. Mustafizur Rahman managed to get the better side of De Kock for 54. Nicholas Pooran hit the winning runs in the 19th over.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download CricRocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more! 🚀☄️

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback