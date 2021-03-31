Watch: An adorable Samaira shows how her father Rohit Sharma hits a six

On Wednesday, Mumbai Indians (MI) shared an adorable video of some candid moments featuring Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira Sharma. In the video, Samaira can be seen trying to emulate her father's pull shot after Rohit Sharma puts his MI helmet on her.

"You look like a wicket-keeper," Rohit Sharma remarks, while his wife Ritika quips that Samaira looks like 'Rishabh [Pant] chachu'.

After a while, Ritika points to the Mumbai Indians logo on the helmet, asking Samaira what it is. "Mumbai Indians," she replies as Rohit Sharma and others burst out in laughter.

Here's the heartwarming video:

"From a mini pull-shot to an MI cheer chant, Sammy’s #IPL2021 plan is ready," the Mumbai Indians wrote in the caption of the post.

Also Read | 9 batsmen with the most dot balls in a single IPL season

Rohit Sharma and co. begin preparations for IPL 2021

Arjun Tendulkar of Mumbai Indians (Source: mumbaiindians.com)

Advertisement

With their eyes on a sixth IPL title, the Mumbai Indians have begun their practice for the upcoming season. On Tuesday, the likes of Chris Lynn, Arjun Tendulkar, Anukul Roy and a few others hit the ground to fine-tune their skills.

Rohit Sharma, who joined the team immediately after the England ODI series' conclusion, doesn't need to undergo quarantine since his was a bubble-to-bubble transfer. The MI captain's family is likely to stay with him for the entire tournament.

Even though he was brilliant in the Test series against England, Rohit Sharma couldn't get into his zone in the T20Is and ODIs. He amassed only 90 runs in the three 50-over games and 91 runs in three T20I matches.

Rohit Sharma looked good with the bat in each of those six recent white-ball games but failed to put a price on his wicket and go the distance. He'd like to improve upon that aspect in the upcoming tournament as his form with the bat is vital for Mumbai Indians.

The MI skipper hasn't been at his best in the IPL with the bat in the last four years. In 2017 and 2018, he averaged in the early 20s. In 2019 and 2020, his average was 28.92 and 27.66, respectively.