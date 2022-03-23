[Watch] RR all-rounder Riyan Parag turns 'left-arm spinner' in the nets; cleans up his teammate 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag recently tried his hand at left-arm orthodox bowling during a net session. The Guwahati-born cricketer even deceived his teammate KC Cariappa with flight once during his spell to rattle his stump.

The Rajasthan franchise gave their ardent fans a glimpse of it by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. They captioned it:

We spotted Riyan bowling with his wrong arm. And it wasn’t bad. 👀#RoyalsFamily | #TATAIPL2022 | @riyanhparag | @cariappa13

You can watch the video below:

The Royals re-signed Riyan Parag by shelling out ₹3.80 crore during the mega auction last month. So far, across three IPL seasons since 2019, the 20-year old could muster only 339 runs across 30 games representing RR.

With the upcoming season, Parag now has the opportunity to repay the faith shown by his franchise by delivering consistent performances.

"Big question with RR is what do they see in Riyan Parag that they go behind him"- Aakash Chopra on RR's mega-auction strategy

Aakash Chopra questioned the logic behind Rajasthan management's persistent approach to getting behind Riyan Parag at auction even after his repeated failures in the IPL so far.

However, Chopra analyzed that familiarity and the lack of availability of better alternatives in the budget might have forced RR to re-sign Parag at the mega auction.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Copra said:

"The big question that is always there with this team is what do they see in Riyan Parag that they go behind him. If you isolate him as a cricketer, you can get better options. But when you think logically, he is the best youngster around as others who played for RR like Lomror and Tewatia were sold for a hefty fee. But the number at which he bats, there are really not many options. Known devil is better than the unknown one maybe."

Chopra then gave his opinion on Rajasthan's multiple overseas signings in the final moments of the mega auction. He continued:

"The way they picked four overseas players in the last five minutes, it was like Carlos Braithwaite hitting four sixes. That was the killer, what a beautiful job they did to get Coulter Nile, Rassie, Neesham as well as Daryl Mitchell. There are no issues of availability for this team."

The Rajasthan Royals will kick off their IPL 2022 journey on March 29 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Edited by Diptanil Roy