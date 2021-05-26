Watch: Sandeep Warrier pulls off insane workout challenge with wife Aarathy

Indian pacer Sandeep Warrier executed a stunning workout challenge with his wife Aarathy. The power couple pulled off the insane activity while working out together in the gym.

Kolkata Knight Riders uploaded a video of the couple on social media, praising them for their efforts.

Sandeep Warrier and Aarathy began the task by fist-bumping each other before the latter performed a variation of the bridge, resting most of her weight on her hands. Sandeep Warrier then proceeded to perform a variation of the same exercise but interlocked his legs close to Aarathy’s shoulders.

The fast bowler took both of his hands off the ground next, holding onto his wife's legs for support. Aarathy followed suit, with the couple resembling the letter ‘T’. Sandeep Warrier and Aarathy’s excitement after completing the challenge was there for everyone to see, as the couple raised their fists in celebration.

Sandeep Warrier recently spoke about the effects of COVID-19

"Shah Rukh sir spoke to everyone, saying you all will be taken home safely and there's nothing to worry. Our team doctor, manager, logistics...even Venky sir stayed back for us." - Sandeep Warrier reflects on his recovery from #Covid19 💜https://t.co/4g06rF7vsb #KKR #Cricket — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 26, 2021

The fast bowler recently opened up about contracting COVID-19 earlier this year, admitting he is still feeling the after-effects of the virus. Sandeep Warrier told News18 how it will take some time for him to get back to full strength.

“Covid effect was not very high, but I feel the post-Covid (phase) has affected me quite a bit. I have been training for the last one week, and that alone is taking a toll on me. Before Covid, when I was with the KKR team, training was not difficult. I guess it will take a week or so more to be back on track. During Covid, I didn't have many symptoms. After that, after I started training, breathing was a bit difficult. I was getting tired easily, I'm still recovering from a training perspective," Warrier explained.

Sandeep Warrier was one of the first players to contract COVID-19 within the IPL 2021 bio-bubble earlier this year. He tested positive alongside spinner Varun Chakravarthy, with Black Caps wicket-keeper Tim Seifert and Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna testing positive for the virus later as well.