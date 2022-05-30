[Watch] Shubman Gill finishes off with a six as Gujarat Titans claim IPL trophy in debut season

Shubman Gill smacked an outstanding six to take Gujarat Titans (GT) to silverware in their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Sunday, May 29. The Titans defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Chasing 131 runs, Gill batted till the end to see the team through. He and Hardik Pandya added 63 runs for the third wicket to set up the run chase before David Miller ran an onslaught.

The Protean batter scored a quickfire 32 off 19 deliveries before Gill finished off the proceedings with a six. The incident took place in the 19th over of the match.

It was short of a length delivery from Obed McCoy to the hips. The 22-year-old launched it over the square-leg region to script history in their maiden season.

Watch the clip here:

Celebrations emerged as soon as Gill timed the ball from the middle of the bat. The Gujarat Titans players came charging inside the ground to join the batters. The entire dugout also joined the celebration, which is expected to go all night.

"Glad I took them over the line" - Shubman Gill after GT's maiden IPL win

KASHISH @crickashish217 I've not seen an Indian batter enjoy this level of control and authority over Ashwin like a 22-year-old Shubman Gill. It's not about runs, but Gill seems to have an idea of what Ashwin is up to. Over the years, that's been a real challenge. I've not seen an Indian batter enjoy this level of control and authority over Ashwin like a 22-year-old Shubman Gill. It's not about runs, but Gill seems to have an idea of what Ashwin is up to. Over the years, that's been a real challenge.

The Punjab cricketer has been at the heart of Gujarat's batting throughout the season. Speaking about his plans after guiding the Titans to their maiden trophy, Gill said that the plan was to bat till the end.

Speaking at the end of the match, Gill said:

"It means a lot. After winning the under-19 World Cup, winning the IPL is just as big. It is my fourth year. I wanted to be there till the end and that was the talk with the coaches. Glad I took them over the line."

Shubman Gill ended the campaign with 483 runs in 16 matches at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 132.33, including four half-centuries.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh