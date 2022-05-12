[Watch] Tilak Varma takes a brilliant reflex catch at cover to dismiss CSK's Dwayne Bravo

Mumbai Indians (MI) middle-order batter Tilak Varma produced a smart catch in the cover region to dismiss Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

With Chennai six down, MS Dhoni and Bravo formed a small partnership, trying to bail the team out of danger. The experienced duo looked to be in control of the situation, playing the gaps to collect ones and twos.

But the curtains came down as Bravo attempted an extravagant cover drive. It was a full toss from Kumar Kartikeya around the off-stump and Bravo tried to place it over the cover fielder.

However, Tilak Varma timed his jump to perfection to latch onto the catch. Bravo, who was batting at 12, was disappointed not to put the ball away.

CSK fold for 97 runs after MS Dhoni's 36*

Although Chennai managed only 97 runs after being asked to bat first, there was no shortage of drama in the first innings. Right from the beginning, with no DRS in play owing to a powercut, it was action-packed.

Devon Conway didn't have luck by his side but the rest of the CSK top-order fell like a pack of cards. They struggled to tackle the pace and bounce, with Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah and Riley Meredith racking up some good pace.

It was all Mumbai Indians until MS Dhoni arrived in the middle. He and Dwayne Bravo added some crucial runs to cross the 50-run mark. But once the West Indian was out, it was all over for the defending champions.

CSK managed to post 97 runs, riding on Dhoni's unbeaten 36 with the help of four boundaries and two sixes. It remains to be seen whether MI will manage to chase down the total and secure their third win of the season.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar