[Watch] Virat Kohli gets out for 58 as Mohammed Shami nails the yorker

Gujarat Titans (GT) fast bowler Mohammed Shami produced a searing yorker to clean up Virat Kohli at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

After a couple of below-par outings, the former Indian captain finally hit the straps. While he was not at his absolute best, the 33-year-old talismanic run-scorer registered his first half-century in IPL 2022.

Virat Kohli reached the 50-run mark in 45 deliveries. Just when he was looking to press the gears, Mohammed Shami cleaned him up with an outstanding yorker. Kohli backed away to give himself room on the off-side but got himself a bit out of balance. The RCB opener ended up missing the ball as it rattled the stumps to end Kohli's stay in the middle.

Opting to bat first, the Bangalore franchise lost skipper Faf du Plessis first. However, Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar added 99 runs for the second wicket to set the platform. Patidar got out after a well-made 32-ball 52 while Kohli chipped in with 58 runs off 53 balls to get the ball rolling for the Royal Challengers.

Lomror's cameo helps RCB put 170 after Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli depart in short succession

With both batters back in the hut, the Royal Challengers needed a brisk finish from the middle-order. Glenn Maxwell scored a few crucial runs but Dinesh Karthik got out cheaply as RCB toil at 138/4.

The Aussie all-rounder scored a quickfire 33 off 18 balls. This includes three boundaries and two sixes to gain momentum before Mahipal Lomror launched a few hits.

The youngster, who was playing his first game of the season, ended up with 16 off eight balls to help RCB post 170 runs on the board. He scored 15 runs off the final over to end the innings on a high but was caught on the last ball of Alzarri Joseph.

It remains to be seen whether table-toppers Gujarat Titans can chase down the total.

