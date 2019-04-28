WATCH: Virat Kohli's hilarious reaction after losing the toss for the 9th time this season

Virat Kohli cannot hide his disappointment. Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPlT20.com

What's the story?

Virat Kohli lost the toss for the ninth time in IPL 2019. He lost the toss to Shreyas Iyer, who eventually decided to bat first. While Shreyas Iyer was busy revealing his decision to bat or bowl after winning the toss, Virat Kohli was seen signalling something towards the RCB dug-out.

In case you didn't know

Virat Kohli has had an unlucky IPL campaign until now. He lost the games he should have won and currently placed 8th in the points table. He wasn't at his best with the bat and had a mediocre tournament. He was not lucky with toss either.

The heart of the matter

RCB needed a win to stay alive in the competition and it did not go well right from the toss. Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first on their home turf. Kohli called 'Heads' and it turned out to be 'Tails'. RCB made three changes while Delhi made only one.

Kohli cannot hide his disappointment and made a hilarious gesture towards the dressing room. The Indian captain was seen putting up nine fingers to signal RCB's yet another toss defeat in 12 IPL games this season. It was Kohli's ninth failure at the loss and it had a big impact in their season.

The picture soon went viral in social media and fans were all over it.

What's next?

With only four wins in 12 games, Royal Challengers Bangalore are more or less out of the competition. They have two more games remaining in the season to salvage some pride and make the fans happy. Virat Kohli, however, has a big job coming ahead when he leads Team India at the World Cup in England this summer.