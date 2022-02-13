"We are going to aim for nothing less than a championship" - Shardul Thakur wants to leave a mark with the Delhi Capitals 

Delhi Capitals' (DC) biggest recruit, Shardul Thakur, expressed his pleasure after signing with the team on day one of the IPL 2022 auction. The all-rounder will be playing for his fourth IPL franchise next season, having represented the Punjab franchise, Rising Pune Supergiant and the Chennai Super Kings.

The 30-year-old was released by the defending champions following a successful campaign. He was the highest wicket-taker for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. His knack for picking up wickets at regular intervals and handy batting credentials made him a prized asset ahead of the auction.

His value has also increased with consistent involvement with the Indian national team, where he has cemented a spot in the first XI as an all-rounder. Thanking the Delhi Capitals for persisting with him in the intense bidding war, Thakur said:

"Hello everyone, and a quick hi to all the fans at Delhi Capitals, the owners, and the management. Four years and a new IPL team for me. I'm pretty excited to play for Delhi Capitals and leave a mark. Thank you for having the faith and going all out in the bidding war for me. We are going to aim for nothing less than a championship."

The Capitals were among the most active franchises on day one of the auction. They roped in 9 players and spent ₹34.5 crore.

Delhi Capitals spent ₹10.75 crore for Shardul Thakur

The 2021 IPL finalists survived an intense bidding war with Punjab Kings to secure the services of the India international. The all-rounder's former franchise, Chennai Super Kings, made an attempt midway through the bidding process, but bowed out after a solitary bid.

He will be the leading all-rounder for the franchise in the coming seasons and will have an instrumental role to play in the lower middle order. Apart from the 30-year-old, the Capitals have signed all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Ashwin Hebbar.

