"We knew we would win the match" - Shivam Dube on the final over in the CSK-GT IPL 2023 final

Shivam Dube has disclosed that both he and Ravindra Jadeja were confident that they would take the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the line in the final over of the IPL 2023 final.

The Gujarat Titans set a mammoth 215-run target for MS Dhoni and Co. at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in May this year. Jadeja's final-ball boundary helped the Chennai-based franchise win a record-equaling fifth IPL trophy after the target was revised to 171 runs in 15 overs due to rain.

On the AakashVani show on Jio Cinema, Aakash Chopra asked Dube about the happenings in the final over, to which he responded:

"13 runs were required off the last over. Both me and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) are power-hitters. So we knew we would win the match. There was a feeling from within that we would win the match for sure but we hadn't thought who would hit."

The CSK all-rounder recalled Mohit Sharma bowling four exceptional deliveries to start the over. He stated:

"Mohit Sharma bowled a very good yorker on the first ball. I said it's fine as it was a question of one big shot and the bowler would come under pressure when that happens. Then he bowled four good balls, where only three runs were scored."

The Gujarat Titans seamer bowled a dot ball when 13 runs were required off the last over. He then conceded singles off the next three deliveries to give the defending champions the upper hand heading into the final two balls.

"There was a positive response from both ends" - Shivam Dube on the final two deliveries

Ravindra Jadeja did the unthinkable off the final two deliveries. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Shivam Dube pointed out that both batters were positive about winning the game despite the arduous task ahead of them. He elaborated:

"I said what's going to happen as we needed 10 runs off the last two balls. Jaddu just shook his head and I also went there and shook my head. The feeling was there that we had to win the match. There was a positive response from both ends. I had the feeling that we would win and he had the feeling that we would hit."

The Mumbai player added that both he and Ravindra Jadeja had the same body language as earlier even after the latter smoked a six off the penultimate ball. He said:

"Then he hit a six off the fifth ball. I said that the game had totally changed. Four runs were required off the last ball and I saw them chilling Mohit bhai. Both of us again shook our heads. I said it would happen somehow or the other."

Dube concluded by reminiscing about his thought process before Jadeja hit the final ball for a four. He explained:

"There was another thing in my mind that generally three or four runs are not run in the IPL. I thought the ground was big and it might go in the gap, so I might have to run fast. I had kept that as the last option. I had kept myself ready to run. When it hit his bat, I ran fast, but then I saw that it had gone to the boundary and I didn't need to run."

While Jadeja scored an unbeaten 15 off just six balls, Dube remained not out on 32 off 21 deliveries. The duo ensured that CSK chased down the required 22 runs off the final 13 balls after MS Dhoni was dismissed for a golden duck.

Poll : Will CSK win their sixth IPL title next year? Yes No 0 votes