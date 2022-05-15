"We probably didn't give GT enough credit after their first few games" - Daniel Vettori

Gujarat Titans (GT) have sealed a spot in the top two of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) after their decisive 7-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

Speaking after the CSK vs GT clash, Daniel Vettori stated that people didn't give the Gujarat side enough credit for winning their initial matches this season. He stated that this was because the side had just managed to cross the line in a number of closely-fought contests.

However, the former New Zealand captain pointed out that Hardik Pandya and Co. have been winning matches comprehensively at this stage, which are signs of a strong team. He pointed out that GT have a formidable bowling attack and their batting lineup has also proved its worth with consistent performances.

Daniel Vettori said on ESPNcricinfo:

"We probably didn't give GT enough credit after their first few games as they were tight and could have gone either way. But someone like Rahul Tewatia, David Miller or Rashid Khan got them over the line. But now they are putting in performances which start to make you believe that this is a very good team. I think it's on the back of a strong bowling lineup and a batting lineup that has a huge amount of confidence."

GT have showcased stunning form in their maiden season in the cash-rich league. With ten wins from thirteen games, they are currently the table-toppers in IPL 2022. It is worth mentioning that Gujarat were also the first team to qualify for the playoffs this year.

"I don't know how you explain a performance like that other" - Daniel Vettori on CSK's batting against GT

The Chennai-based side won the toss and elected to bat first at the Wanhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, they failed to register an imposing total in the contest and could only set a below-par target of 134.

Daniel Vettori highlighted that the side finished with an ordinary score after their 20 overs, despite having lost just five wickets. He stated that such performances are very rare in the shortest format.

The former cricketer opined that the surface was good for batting and GT made the most of it by chasing down the total comfortably. He added:

"You don't see that score very often in an IPL game with only 5 wickets down and that too on a surface that looked pretty good. GT just cruised to it. I don't know how you explain a performance like that other than the changes."

CSK batters struggled to get going against Gujarat bowlers in the afternoon contest. While opener Ruturaj Gaikwad contributed with 53 crucial runs at the top, he played at an ordinary strike rate of 108.16.

Edited by S Chowdhury