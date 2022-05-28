"We wanted to leave it all out there" - RCB's Mike Hesson on Virat Kohli's speech during timeout in IPL 2022 playoffs clash vs RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Director of Cricket Mike Hesson recently revealed what Virat Kohli said during a strategic timeout in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

In a video shared by RCB on social media, Mike Hesson mentioned that during the second timeout of RR's run chase, Virat Kohli spoke out about how the team wanted to finish the season. He revealed that the players wanted to put in their best effort on the field, irrespective of the situation.

Hesson pointed out that the Bangalore side have managed to maintain high intensity in all of their encounters in this year's cash-rich league. He reckoned that this approach will benefit them and they will come up with consistent performances in the coming years.

He said:

"Even going into the timeout the last time out today and listening to Virat speak about the season and about the way we wanted to finish and the fact that we wanted to leave it all out there was all we have asked for throughout the whole season. Every single game, whether we've been under the pump or we've been ahead, we've kept that intensity throughout. That is a sign of a side that will be consistent for years to come."

RCB could only post a sub-par total of 157 after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The RR batters chased down the total comfortably in the 19th over and secured a seven-wicket win in the knockout fixture to advance to the all-important IPL final.

"This is a team that's not reliant on one or two outstanding players" - Mike Hesson on RCB's current squad

Hesson highlighted how the side weren't dependent on one or two individuals. The 47-year-old stated that several players stepped up in different situations to help the side cross the line. He added:

"This is a team that's not reliant on one or two outstanding players. We have plenty of outstanding players. But we are as good as the fact that so many different players stood up throughout the season and for me that's not about skill but it's about character."

He further added that the squad is full of talented individuals who have lots of skills and potential. Hesson suggested that they players who didn't get a chance to feature in the playing XI have an opportunity to develop their game for next year's edition.

Hesson said:

"There's no doubt in the room that the skill is there. Those that played, had an opportunity to show that. For those who didn't play, we still know you have plenty of skill on offer and the chance for you to continue to evolve over the next 12 months is really important."

RCB managed to win eight out of their fourteen matches in the league stage. While they secured a brilliant 14-run win in their Eliminator clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), they suffered a defeat to RR in Qualifier 2 on Friday and were knocked out of the competition.

