We were looked after well in the bubble during IPL 2021 - Kane Williamson

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson has admitted that there were a couple of breaches in the IPL bio-bubble, but stated that the players were taken good care of in it.

The bio-bubble breaches had resulted in a handful of players contracting the deadly virus which led to the BCCI and IPL Governing Council bringing the T20 league to a halt on May 4.

The tournament couldn't continue and right decisions were made - Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson, who took over the captaincy of a struggling SRH from David Warner midway into the tournament, said it was devastating to see the crisis in India. The Kiwi skipper believes the right decision was taken in calling off the tournament for the time being.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

"Things escalated really quickly over in India and the challenges that way in that part of the world are heartbreaking to see," said Williamson in a virtual press conference.

"From suppose us playing in a bubble with a face, you know clearly it became too great. We were very well looked after in the bubble for the first half of the tournament when things were still intact but clearly, there were some breaches. "The tournament couldn't continue and the right decisions were made, I believe that's how things unfolded in the IPL," he further said.

The situation in India had declined rapidly and Kane Williamson and David Warner were seen traveling in PPE kits while catching a flight.

"That's the reality of it when you are in countries where it's so much more serious. You just try to go about what you're doing as safely as possible," Williamson added.

Looking forward to catching up with the teammates

Kane Williamson is currently undergoing quarantine upon landing in the UK. The Black Caps will play a two-match Test series against England followed by the ICC World Test Championship final against India in Southampton. The star batter is looking to start his preparation for the games and getting together his teammates.

"The first step is getting out of the bubble, and after that, we're looking forward to starting our preparation, in terms of adjustment to conditions and catching up with the guys. It's always exciting when there has been a period of time away from the team, and I look forward to that," said Williamson.