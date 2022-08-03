The Hundred: 3 key overseas players for Welsh Fire Men in the upcoming season

The Hundred Men's competition is returning with its second edition this week and all eight teams, including Welsh Fire, are ready to lock horns and get their hands on the championship on September 3 2022.

The team had a rather disappointing inaugural season, where they finished seventh in the points table, winning just three of their eight league matches.

Captain Ben Duckett and coach Gary Kirsten will be looking to have an improved showing in this year's tournament and pose a real challenge for the title.

The Welsh Fire squad comprises of domestic talents like Tom Banton, David Payne, Ben Duckett, Josh Cobb and Jake Ball, among others.

Overseas stars such as Adam Zampa, Naseem Shah, David Miller and Noor Ahmed will aim to leave a big mark this season and contribute to the team's success. Bairstow's absence is a major blow for the team ahead of the tournament.

Let's look at the 3 overseas key players that Welsh Fire will rely heavily on to turn around their fortunes this year.

#1 David Miller

Miller's form will be one of the most important factors for Welsh Fire this year

The destructive, left-handed middle-order batsman from South Africa has had a dream run in the past 12 months that showed in his performances in South Africa's domestic T20 tournament and IPL 2022.

Playing for Gujarat Titans this season in the IPL, Miller scored 481 runs at an average of 68.7 and a strike rate of 142, including 23 massive sixes.

The feared power-hitter will be looking to have his amazing form continue in The Hundred and pile up runs that will help the team. His partnership with Ben Duckett, the highest run scorer for Fire last season, will be crucial.

#2 Naseem Shah

Naseem Shah will be crucial given his prior experience of playing in English conditions.

The young pace sensation from Pakistan is one of three Pakistan players to be a part of The Hundred tournament this year. Naseem Shah will look at this season as an opportunity to strengthen his claim as a regular member of Pakistan's national squad.

In 45 T20 matches, Shah has picked up 44 wickets at an economy rate of 8.17. However, his style of bowling and the raw pace he generates will suit the English conditions and Welsh Fire would want him to step up and provide early breakthroughs.

#3 Adam Zampa

Zampa will be the leader of bowling attack for Welsh Fire

The right-arm leg-spinner from Australia pulled out of The Hundred last season but was picked up by Welsh Fire for the second season. Zampa had a brilliant T20 World Cup for Australia in 2021 that was held in UAE.

Many believed that he even deserved the Player of the tournament award. In seven matches, he picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 5.81 and an average of 12, including a 5-wicket haul.

Adam Zampa hasn't featured in a lot of games for the national team this year but will surely be the leader of the bowling attack this year.

