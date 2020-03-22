West Indies and Mumbai Indians hero Kieron Pollard urges players to use their time off to introspect

Pollard says this is the perfect time for cricketers to focus on themselves and prepare for the new season.

The West Indies limited-overs captain was set to play in IPL 2020 with Mumbai Indians but the tournament was delayed.

Kieron Pollard

West Indies star Kieron Pollard has urged fellow cricketers to use their time off in a productive manner by introspecting and maintaining both mental and physical health levels.

The deadly coronavirus outbreak has led to the passing away of over 13,000 people all over the globe and has wreaked havoc so far due to it being supposedly easily contracted. Almost all major sporting events in the world have come under threat and will eventually either be rescheduled or voided to avoid large gatherings of crowds.

Pollard, who was scheduled to play for the Mumbai Indians in the now-postponed Indian Premier League 2020 campaign, has opined that this time off could have a positive impact on fellow professionals. He said, as quoted by Jamaica Gleaner via news agency PTI,

“It is a good time for introspection, a good time for reflection, a good time to look at where you are as an individual in your career and what you want to achieve going forward.”

The 32-year-old limited-overs captain continued,

“You have to take this time in order to do that and also keep yourself in good physical shape, and mentally as well, because when the bell rings and they say ‘ok, everything is back to normal and we need to go on tour’, it might not be enough time to be prepared, but you as an individual have to be prepared mentally in order for you to try to perform at your best.”

The towering West Indian is currently recovering from a thigh injury which kept him out of the Pakistan Super League earlier this month. Pollard believes that this is the perfect opportunity for him as well as other top professionals to recharge their batteries and prepare for the new season.

However, there are no guarantees as to when that could be as Cricket West Indies (CWI) have recently postponed the upcoming season by a month due to the COVID-19 outbreak.