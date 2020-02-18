West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas admitted to hospital after car accident

Oshane Thomas

West Indies fast bowler Oshane Thomas has suffered a car accident in Jamaica and has been admitted to the hospital.

Thomas was driving a car on highway 2000 in St. Catherine when his car collided with another vehicle on the road, resulting in Thomas’ car getting overturned.

However, as Thomas was being taken to the hospital, he was in his senses and was able to communicate. As per the latest report, the 22-year-old is out of danger.

The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) released a statement after Thomas’s accident wishing the player a speedy recovery. The statement read,

“WIPA extends best wishes to West Indies and Jamaica fast-bowler Oshane Thomas who was involved in a motor vehicle accident. WIPA's executive and staff would like to extend our sympathies to Oshane. We wish for him a speedy and full recovery.”

Thomas was expected to travel to India shortly to take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he is set to represent the Rajasthan Royals. However, it remains uncertain now, whether he will get fit in time to take part in the tournament.

Wishing our gentle giant a happy birthday, and great to see you've made a speedy recovery! 💐🎂#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/cKtVr9w3pS — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 18, 2020

Thomas emerged onto the international circuit as a tear-away fast bowler in 2018, however, he has recently lost his place in West Indies' white-ball squads, following some inconsistent performances.

Thomas is one of the few fast bowlers in the world who can generate speeds in the range of 150 kph; however, he tends to be a little erratic at times, allowing the batsmen to use his pace to their advantage.