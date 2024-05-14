What can be PBKS' overseas combination after Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow's exit from IPL 2024?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) sustained a significant blow, with their English players returning for their national duty ahead of a crucial IPL 2024 game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 15. The likes of Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow will not be available for the remaining two games for the Kings.

In fact, Curran led the PBKS side after Dhawan's shoulder injury. Although Punjab could win only two out of seven games under his leadership, they sealed the highest-ever T20 chase of 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He picked up 14 wickets and garnered over 200 runs in 12 appearances.

On the other hand, Bairstow produced an impressive comeback after getting dropped due to his bad form. In a chase against KKR, the right-handed batter slammed 108* off 48 balls. He then continued his good form to finish with 284 runs in 10 games.

Meanwhile, Livingstone scored 111 runs and took three wickets in seven innings at a strike rate of 142.31. Due to his bad form, he was dropped from the lineup and made way for Rilee Rossouw. Moreover, Sikandar Raza, who captained Zimbabwe in their recent T20I series against Bangladesh, is unlikely to be available.

With that, we are left with four overseas players: Rilee Rossouw, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, and Chris Woakes.

PBKS will play next against Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad on May 15 and 19, respectively. Although they have been eliminated from the IPL 2024 playoffs race, they would look to end the tournament on a good note.

On that note, let's take a look at the possible overseas combinations of PBKS in their remaining two matches.

#1 Rilee Rossouw, Chris Woakes, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis

The left-handed batter from South Africa, Rilee Rossouw made his way into the line-up after Shikhar Dhawan's injury and a bad run of form from Liam Livingstone. Although he returned with knocks of 1 & 9 in his first two appearances, Rossouw contributed 29 and 46 in the subsequent innings to maintain his place in the team.

After a duck against Chennai Super Kings, Rossouw slammed 61 off just 27 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Certainly, it was an impressive innings, by all means, as he was the finest batter for the team, but was dismissed at the wrong time, and eventually PBKS lost the game by 60 runs.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada has scalped 11 wickets in as many appearances at an economy of 8.86. He was dropped from the last game, as a tactical move, and is likely to feature against Rajasthan Royals.

Two overseas players, who haven't made any appearances in this season, are Chris Woakes and Nathan Ellis. Amid the bad form of Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis can be given an opportunity to make an impression. He has 166 wickets in the shortest format at an economy of 8.13.

Woakes can perfectly fill the all-rounder role of Curran, due to his track record and experience across all formats. The right-arm pacer has bagged 171 wickets in T20s.

PBKS Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Chris Woakes, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Eliis, Vidhwath Kaverappa

#2 Rilee Rossouw, Chris Woakes, Kagiso Rabada

If PBKS continue to persist with the services of Vidwath Kaverappa and Arshdeep Singh, they can play with three overseas players in the lineup.

Rilee Rossouw is expected to feature in the game due to his ball-striking abilities and good form leading up to the game against Rajasthan. Moreover, he can play the role of an opener alongside with Prabhsimran Singh, if Shikhar Dhawan isn't deemed fit.

Chris Woakes and Kagiso Rabada will be the remaining two overseas players in the XI.

PBKS Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Chris Woakes, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback