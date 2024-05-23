"What a champion”- When Virat Kohli hailed CSK on his social media after IPL 2023 final thriller

As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) triumphed for a fifth time in IPL history by defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final last year, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli was among the several cricketers throwing showering praise on them.

In a tense final, GT batted first and posted a massive 214/4 in 20 overs, thanks to a brilliant 47-ball 96 by Sai Sudharsan. The target for CSK was reduced to 171 in 15 overs in a rain-curtailed contest.

However, all the batters played quick-fire knocks, led by Devon Conway's 25-ball 47, to help CSK pull off a last-ball win. With 10 runs needed off two deliveries, Ravindra Jadeja smashed a maximum and a boundary to seal the deal.

The grand finish had even Kohli hailing the all-rounder along with skipper MS Dhoni on his Instagram handle.

“What a champion @ravindra.jadeja. Well done Csk, and a special mention to @mahi7781,” Kohli wrote on his Instagram story.

It was CSK's second IPL title in three seasons, capping off Dhoni's run as the franchise captain. Ahead of the 2024 IPL season, the champion cricketer relinquished the reign at the helm to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Meanwhile, Kohli's RCB missed out on playoff qualification in 2023, finishing sixth with seven wins in 14 games.

Virat Kohli and RCB eliminated CSK from playoff qualification in IPL 2024

Fast forward to the ongoing season and Virat Kohli's RCB eliminated CSK from playoff qualification in their final league-stage encounter on May 18. The game was billed as a virtual knockout for the final playoff spot, with CSK needing only a win to qualify, while RCB had to win by at least 18 runs.

Batting first, an in-form RCB lineup scored a massive 218/5 in 20 overs in front of a packed house at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The bowlers then restricted the powerful CSK lineup to 191/7, leading to a 27-run win and playoff qualification.

The loss eliminated CSK from IPL 2024, resulting in massive celebrations from RCB fans. Yet, it was heartbreak again for RCB as they suffered a four-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator on May 22.

Despite returning empty-handed again, Kohli had a tournament to remember with the bat, scoring 741 runs at an average of almost 62 in 15 outings.

