What happened the last time RCB played a Qualifier 1 match before IPL 2025?

Riding on a generational T20 knock from stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finished in the top two of the IPL points table for the first time in eight years. One of the perennial underachievers, RCB will now face Punjab Kings (PBKS), who are yet to win the IPL as well, in Qualifier 1.

Despite being one of the most consistent teams as far as playoffs qualification is concerned, RCB have never managed to win the silverware. However, they have been consistent in the ongoing edition and became the first side in IPL history to win all their seven away games.

When the Bengaluru-based side qualified in the top two for the last time in 2016, they went on to play the final against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, narrowly missing out on the championship in a nail-biting thriller.

With the first game of IPL 2025 Playoffs fast approaching, let us have a look at what happened when RCB played Qualifier 1 back in 2016:

AB de Villiers' masterclass scripts a memorable RCB victory

RCB squared off against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in the first Qualifier of IPL 2016 and won a humdinger on the back of a splendid knock from Mr 360, AB de Villiers. RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and put the Gujarat Lions in.

Left-arm spinner Iqbal Abdullah and Shane Watson quickly reduced GL to 9/3 in the fourth over to hand RCB the upper hand. The top order of Aaron Finch, Brandon McCullum and Suresh Raina were all back in the hut, and Gujarat needed a partnership to steady the sinking ship.

It was the fourth-wicket stand between Dinesh Karthik and Dwayne Smith which provided stability to the innings. While Smith was the aggressor, Karthik played the anchor role to add 85 runs together. Smith was looking ominous at the other end when Karthik was dismissed in the 14th over.

Ravindra Jadeja was also dismissed soon after, followed by the wicket of Smith in the 16th over to reduce the Gujarat Lions to 115/6. Towards the end, quickfire cameos from Eklavya Dwivedi and Dhawal Kulkarni propelled the score to a competitive 158 in 20 overs.

At the halfway stage, RCB looked like the clear favourites with a star-studded batting lineup in their arsenal. However, they fell like a pack of cards in the chase as Dhawal Kulkarni wreaked havoc with the new ball. He dismissed the two big guns, Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle, in quick succession to reduce RCB to 25/2.

Kulkarni was in a brilliant rhythm and bagged two more in quick time, with Jadeja scalping out Shane Watson to have RCB tottering at 29/5. Stuart Binny joined AB de Villiers in the middle with a positive frame of mind. However, just when the Indian all-rounder looked like bailing the team out of the hole with ABD, he was trapped in front by Jadeja.

After that, it was an AB de Villiers masterclass that brought RCB back into the game and eventually helped them win with ten deliveries to spare. He got able support from Iqbal Abdullah, who rotated the strike perfectly and didn't try anything fancy.

ABD continued his brutal assault on the GT bowlers as boundaries kept flowing from his blade. He eventually remained unbeaten on 79 off just 47 deliveries, which included five fours and as many sixes, to take his side home. Iqbal Abdullah also did a commendable job, remaining undefeated on 33 off 25 deliveries as RCB won by four wickets to book a place in the final.

