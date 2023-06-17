What after IPL? Check dates of MLC and other T20 leagues in 2023

It’s been more than two weeks since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 T20 competition ended. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got the better of Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final by five wickets [DLS method] at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29. There’s been a bit of a lull in cricketing action since.

India did feature in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia at The Oval. Unfortunately, it was a disappointingly one-sided affair, with Team India looking a jaded unit against a strong Aussie outfit and going down by 209 runs on Day 5. In short, it wasn’t the kind of pulsating contest cricket fans were hoping for.

With the much-hyped Ashes 2023 getting underway between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday, June 16, cricket lovers can look forward to some thrilling contests. But for those who prefer T20s, there are still a few tournaments to follow, although their hype might not match the IPL.

Upcoming T20 leagues in 2023

Here are some T20 league tournaments fans can look forward in the upcoming months.

Major League Cricket 2023

The first season of Major League Cricket (MLC) is all set to get underway in the United States from July 13. Matches will be held at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas and Church Street Park in Morrisville. A total of 19 T20 games will be played, with the final in Dallas on July 30.

Six teams - Washington Freedom, Los Angeles Knight Riders, Texas Super Kings, MI New York, Seattle Orcas and San Francisco Unicorns - will be featuring in MLC 2023.

Major League Cricket @MLCricket



Wanna take a guess at who they will be? 🤐



#MajorLeagueCricket | @TexasSuperKings The Texas Super Kings sure made a splash today 🤩 Just remember, they have two more overseas signings at their disposal!!!Wanna take a guess at who they will be? The Texas Super Kings sure made a splash today 🤩 Just remember, they have two more overseas signings at their disposal!!! Wanna take a guess at who they will be? 👀 🤐 🙌 #MajorLeagueCricket | @TexasSuperKings https://t.co/E20hePo3fw

Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Andre Russell and Faf du Plessis, among others, are some of the big names who will feature in the inaugural edition of MLC.

Lanka Premier League 2023

LPL 2023 starts on July 31.

The 2023 edition of Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held from July 31 to August 22. This will be the fourth edition of the T20 league. Five teams will be featuring in LPL 2023 - Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Titans, Jaffna Kings and B-Love Kandy. Jaffna Kings are the defending champions in the LPL.

The players’ auction for the upcoming season took place on June 14. Before the auction, teams had signed big names like Babar Azam, Mathew Wade, Tabraiz Shamsi, Shakib Al Hasan and David Miller. Dilshan Madushanka was the most expensive signing at the auction, bought by Jaffna Kings for US$ 92,000.

#3 Caribbean Premier League 2023

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 will take place from August 16 to September 24. Thirty four T20 games will be played across five venues, with the final to be held at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. This year’s tournament will be the 11th edition of the T20 league. Jamaica Tallawahs are the defending champions in the CPL.

Meanwhile, the men’s and women’s edition of The Hundred (100-ball cricket tournament) will be played in England and Wales from August 1 to August 27. Trent Rockets are the defending champions in the men’s event, while Oval Invincibles won the women’s title last season in the Hundred.

Ongoing T20 leagues

Here's a look at some T20 leagues that are currently underway.

T20 Blast 2023

The T20 Blast 2023, the professional T20 cricket league organized by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), is currently underway. The tournament kicked off on May 20 and will end with the final on July 15 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. A whopping 133 T20s will be played as part of the T20 competition, with a total of 18 teams taking part.

Vitality Blast @VitalityBlast

• 3/27

• The best catch ever taken ‍



Decent. Enjoy the highlights of



#Blast23 Brad Currie on T20 debut:• 3/27• The best catch ever takenDecent. Enjoy the highlights of @SussexCCC 's south coast derby victory Brad Currie on T20 debut: • 3/27 🎳• The best catch ever taken 😵‍💫Decent. Enjoy the highlights of @SussexCCC's south coast derby victory#Blast23 https://t.co/go85kmTVIg

Each county will play 14 matches in the league stage of T20 Blast 2023, seven at home and seven away. The top four teams from the two groups (South and North) will qualify for the playoffs, which consists of quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final. Hampshire Hawks are defending champions in the T20 blast.

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin is taking part in TNPL 2023. (Pic: TNPL/ Twitter)

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 got underway on June 12 and will end with the final on July 12. Eight teams are taking part in the tournament, which is the seventh edition of the T20 league.

Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings are the joint defending champions. They were declared co-winners after the final was washed out due to rain last year.

World’s No. 1 Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin is the star attraction in TNPL 2023. He is captaining the Dindigul Dragons.

