What is new in IPL 2019?

Few things never change in Indian Premier League. From Mahendra Singh Dhoni leading Chennai Super Kings to Royal Challengers Bangalore's struggle with their bowling, it usually has the same rundown over the years.

Yet IPL comes with some changes every year. Adding two new teams in 2011 or suspending Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in 2016 changed the dimension of the tournament. 'DRS' and 'zing bails' are the new wave in the game. Last year Sandeep Lamichhane became the first player from Nepal to play the IPL.

Let us see what IPL has in store this year to shake things up. When a viewer watches something new, it adds excitement and freshness to the tournament.

#1 Three consecutive century stands from unlikely partners

Warner and Bairstow walk out to bat.

David Warner seems to have no effect on the 1-year-ban. He is not the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad anymore. Yet the batsman in him has only gotten better after missing out of last season.

Addition of Jonny Bairstow to the squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad has compensated the loss of Shikar Dhawan. Bairstow has grabbed the opportunity to become the opener with both hands. It's highly unlikely to see him out of the playing XI any time soon. In the first 2 matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, he took a back seat and gave most of the strike to Warner. But in the last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he was also in the spotlight alongside Warner.

The pair has crossed 100 in all the 3 games they have played so far. They now hold the record for the highest opening partnership(185 vs RCB) in the T20s. For the first time in IPL both the openers scored centuries. With Kane Williamson at number 3, Sunrisers Hyderabad seems to have the best top 3 in this season.

